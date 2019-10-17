NEON Festival

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Kick off the fifth annual festival with music and activities at the Museum and a performance by Esteban del Valle at the Glass Studio’s Third Thursday event at 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Museum. Free. Advance tickets are required for Third Thursday and available at Chrysler.org.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
757-664-6200
