Kick off the fifth annual festival with music and activities at the Museum and a performance by Esteban del Valle at the Glass Studio’s Third Thursday event at 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Museum. Free. Advance tickets are required for Third Thursday and available at Chrysler.org.
NEON Festival
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
Oct 1, 2019Nov 12, 2019
Oct 3, 2019
