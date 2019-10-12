Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit

to Google Calendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00

Nelson County Middle School Auditorium 6925 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Lovingston, Virginia 22949

The Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit will be held Saturday,October 12,2019 at Nelson County Middle School,6925 Thomas Nelson Hwy.,Lovingston,VA. Bands featured are In The Tradition,Little Mountain Boys, James River Cutups, and Deep Blue Express. There will be a silent auction, live auction,raffles,bake sale and food and drinks available. All proceeds are used to offset travel costs to National FFA Convention in Indianapolis,Indiana. Doors open at 3 pm. Admission is $10 adults,$5 ages 6-12, under 6 free.

Info

Nelson County Middle School Auditorium 6925 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Lovingston, Virginia 22949 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit - 2019-10-12 16:00:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular