The Nelson FFA Bluegrass Benefit will be held Saturday,October 12,2019 at Nelson County Middle School,6925 Thomas Nelson Hwy.,Lovingston,VA. Bands featured are In The Tradition,Little Mountain Boys, James River Cutups, and Deep Blue Express. There will be a silent auction, live auction,raffles,bake sale and food and drinks available. All proceeds are used to offset travel costs to National FFA Convention in Indianapolis,Indiana. Doors open at 3 pm. Admission is $10 adults,$5 ages 6-12, under 6 free.