Join us for a fun-filled afternoon/evening in the Village of Lovingston! Local Vendors/Arts & Crafts – 3:00-6:00; Visit with Santa 3:00-5:30; Parade 6:00-7:00.
Nelson County Christmas Parade
Lovingston, Nelson County, VA Front & Main Streets, Lovingston District (historical), Virginia 22949
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
Nov 27, 2018
