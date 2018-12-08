Nelson County Christmas Parade

to Google Calendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00

Lovingston, Nelson County, VA Front & Main Streets, Lovingston District (historical), Virginia 22949

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon/evening in the Village of Lovingston! Local Vendors/Arts & Crafts – 3:00-6:00; Visit with Santa 3:00-5:30; Parade 6:00-7:00.

Info
Lovingston, Nelson County, VA Front & Main Streets, Lovingston District (historical), Virginia 22949 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
434-826-8011
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Nelson County Christmas Parade - 2018-12-08 15:00:00
Indulge Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular