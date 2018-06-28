Nellie McKay

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

Conjuring the image of a lonely all night truck stop along highway 1 on the California coast, all but lost in the fog that comes creeping along the shoreline.. this album speaks of the night, the outsider, the plaintive wail of those lost at sea. Sister Orchid was conceived in solitude, executed in darkness. It comes from a place of quiet, a world of low lights and cool drinks, up against a hard wall. An oasis of hungry eyes and easy promises, warm as a biscuit, the kind of place your mother warned you against.

Info
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
8044478189
Events

