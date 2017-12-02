Neil Diamond Tribute Night (Feat. Diamond Heist)

As audiences are quickly learning, Diamond Heist has a blast paying tribute to the timeless music of Neil Diamond. The six-member band infuses its shows with nonstop fun, a little kitsch and full audience participation. It all goes to show there are two types of people in the world: Ones who love Neil Diamond’s music and ones who just haven't realized it.

Diamond Heist performs songs from throughout Diamond’s storied career, including “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Solitary Man,” "Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon," “I Am, I Said,” “America,” “Love on the Rocks,” "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.” The band continues to expand its repertoire with suggestions from fans.

Diamond Heist debuted in summer 2014 and made a splash on social media. Upon learning that Central Virginia could claim its very own Neil Diamond tribute band, one friend commented, “Omg. I have been waiting for this!”

Undoubtedly, others have been waiting, too.