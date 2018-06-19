Discover the inspirational life of acclaimed artist Benjamin Wigfall (1930–2017) and his early years in Church Hill. Created and led by M.LiT students, this walking tour begins at Robinson Theater with a talk by Dr. Vaughn Garland and Sonya Coleman. Cheap eats from My Empanada and The Neighborhood Scoop will be available for sale after the tour.
In the Neighborhood: Benjamin Wigfall’s Church Hill
Robinson Theater 2903 Q Street, Richmond, Virginia 23223
Robinson Theater 2903 Q Street, Richmond, Virginia 23223 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
