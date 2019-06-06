Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race

to Google Calendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

in Jackie Glass and Christina Kimbrough of Your Neighbor’s Hood podcast for a panel discussion inspired by our current exhibition The Rest of History that explores beauty, feminism, and race. Jackie and Christina will talk with artists and community members about what beauty means and the how race impacts beauty standards and societal expectations.

5PM | MOCA Members reception | Become a member!

6PM | Panel discussion

7PM | Galleries open

About Your Neighbor’s Hood: Your Neighbor’s Hood is a podcast hosted by two friends, Jackie Glass and Christina Kimbrough. Each week they have uncomfortable culture conversations, specifically about race. The podcast was born after Christina ran Jackie’s campaign for school board. Jackie’s black and Christina’s white and they were forced to have many uncomfortable conversations on the campaign trail. They found the conversations to be relevant and decided to turn those talks into a weekly podcast.

Info

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Your Neighbor's Hood Live Podcast: Beauty, Feminism, and Race - 2019-06-06 18:00:00
Sweet Delights

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular