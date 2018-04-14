Join us for one of our most exclusive events, our Nebbiolo Vertical Tasting. During the lunch sample and discuss various vintages of this coveted varietal with our winemaker. Enjoy a 3-course meal prepared by Chef Author Clark, paired with the wines. Educational, interactive, and fun, this is a reservation only event, and will sell out soon, very limited seating.
$85.00 per guest / $75.00 per Cellar Club Member
Amuse Bouche
Duck Bacon and Onion Tart
1st Course
Shrimp and Grits: 2 Prawns, Prosciutto, Parmesan Grits, Tomato Coulis, and Frissee
*Vegetrian Option Available Upon Request: BBQ Tofu, Parmesan Grits, Tomato Coulis, and Frissee
2nd Course
Coq Au Vin with Gnocchi
*Vegetrian Option Available Upon Request: Tempeh Au Vin with Gnocchi
3rd Course
Beef and Black Olive Wellington: Tenderloin Wrapped in Puff Pastry with Tappanade and Served on Brandy Cream Sauce
*Vegetarian Option Available Upon Request: Vegetarian Wellington
Truffle
Blueberry Bacon Truffle in Cocoa
Reservations are not refundable or transferable