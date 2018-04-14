Nebbiolo Vertical

to Google Calendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Join us for one of our most exclusive events, our Nebbiolo Vertical Tasting. During the lunch sample and discuss various vintages of this coveted varietal with our winemaker. Enjoy a 3-course meal prepared by Chef Author Clark, paired with the wines. Educational, interactive, and fun, this is a reservation only event, and will sell out soon, very limited seating.

$85.00 per guest / $75.00 per Cellar Club Member

Amuse Bouche

Duck Bacon and Onion Tart

1st Course

Shrimp and Grits: 2 Prawns, Prosciutto, Parmesan Grits, Tomato Coulis, and Frissee

*Vegetrian Option Available Upon Request: BBQ Tofu, Parmesan Grits, Tomato Coulis, and Frissee

2nd Course

Coq Au Vin with Gnocchi

*Vegetrian Option Available Upon Request: Tempeh Au Vin with Gnocchi

3rd Course

Beef and Black Olive Wellington: Tenderloin Wrapped in Puff Pastry with Tappanade and Served on Brandy Cream Sauce

*Vegetarian Option Available Upon Request: Vegetarian Wellington

Truffle

Blueberry Bacon Truffle in Cocoa

$85.00 per guest / $75.00 per Cellar Club Member (Max of 2 Tickets at Club Price)

Reservations are not refundable or transferable

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - Nebbiolo Vertical - 2018-04-14 16:00:00
Subscribe - Keep It Fresh

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular