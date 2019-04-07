Nebbiolo Vertical Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Join us for one of our most exclusive events, our Nebbiolo Vertical Tasting! During this extraordinary gourmet lunch, you will sample and discuss various vintages of this coveted varietal with our winemaker, Josh Gerard. Enjoy a 3-course meal prepared by Chef Author Clark, paired with the wines. Educational, interactive, and fun, this is a reservation only event, and will sell out soon, very limited seating. Seatings are at 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Reservations are not refundable or transferable.

Cellar Club Members: Discount applies to a max of 2 tickets.

