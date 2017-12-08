Nature Photography Showcase with Ken Conger at the Sugarloaf Festival

Ken Conger, author and photographer of Wildlife's Greatest Connection: A Mother and Her Young, will be selling and signing copies of his book at the Sugarloaf Festival at the Dulles Expo Center (4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly VA 20151) from 12/8-12/10. He will be there on Friday and Saturday from 10 am-6 pm and Sunday from 10 am-5 pm at Booth #653. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Throughout his life, award-winning wildlife photographer Ken Conger has visited dozens of national parks and wildlife refuges, documenting the candid behaviors of wildlife in their natural habitats. Over the course of his long career in wildlife protection and conservation, he’s witnessed thousands of interactions between animals of all species—but no type of interaction has been as memorable as that which occurs between mothers and their offspring. Now, he invites you to share in the experience of these fascinating moments from behind his camera lens. Using photographic techniques perfected over his forty years in the field, Conger has brought together a compilation of stunning images celebrating the diversity of the special bond that forms between mothers and their young across the animal kingdom. This collection, which features more than 100 high-quality, full-color photos, will take you from the jungles of Indonesia to the coasts of Patagonia, from the plains of the Maasai Mara to Conger’s own ‘backyard’ of Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.