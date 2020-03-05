Naturally Speaking: "Zoonotic Diseases in a Changing World"

Climate change and human-environment interactions have put significant impacts on ecosystems, including zoonotic diseases -- those spread between animals and humans. This month's "Naturally Speaking" lecture at the Virginia Living Museum will introduce the development of zoonotic diseases at a global scale and address the potential influence of climate change on the spreads of the diseases. Some zoonotic diseases like zoonotic influenza, emerging coronavirus, and West Nile virus will be discussed as well.

Our lecturer is Hua Liu, a tenured associate professor of geography at Old Dominion University. Dr. Liu's primary research focuses on remote sensing and Geographic Information Systems analysis of environmental and ecological systems, urban sustainability and climate change.

Join us for light hors-d’oeuvre with a cash beer/wine bar starting at 6 p.m. followed by our speaker at 6:30 p.m. The talk will run for 20 minutes allowing time for questions and a 7 p.m. wrap-up.

Adult-only event. Program is free, but we ask you to RSVP so we can prepare accordingly. Sponsored by Virginia Health Services.