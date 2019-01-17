Naturally Speaking: "Trial and Survival in Jamestown and Early Years"

The Virginia Living Museum’s Naturally Speaking lecture series returns! Join us for light hors-d’oeuvres with a cash beer/wine bar starting at 6 p.m. followed by our speaker at 6:30 p.m. The talk will run for 20 minutes allowing time for questions and a 7 p.m. wrap-up.

Nancy D. Egloff, a historian with the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, will speak on the trial years for the first groups of settlers in Virginia. Between 1607 to 1609, settlers were to work for the Virginia Company to try and find ways to make profits through a variety of different enterprises, all the while encountering challenges of climate, illness and food shortage.Ms. Egloff has served as historian at Jamestown Settlement since 1985.

Program is free, but advance registration required; adults only. RSVP online at thevlm.org/education/adultsfamilies/adults/