Naturally Speaking: "The World's Largest Phytoplankton Bloom"

The North Atlantic phytoplankton bloom is one of the most conspicuous events observable from NASA’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites. This annual event has far-reaching implications for ocean ecosystems, food webs, atmospheric exchange, and climate. Yet, the processes underpinning the bloom remain highly uncertain. Enter the North Atlantic Aerosols and Marine Ecosystems Study — a five-year NASA study of the bloom and its downstream impacts on atmospheric sea spray particles, clouds, and climate. In the Virginia Living Museum's next "Naturally Speaking" lecture, Dr. Richard Moore from NASA’s Langley Research Center highlights the exciting scientific results coming from this important project.

Join us for light hors-d’oeuvre with a cash beer/wine bar starting at 6 pm followed by our speaker at 6:30 pm. The talk will run for 20 minutes allowing time for questions and a 7 pm wrap-up.

Adult only event for donors, members, and non-members. Program is free but we ask you to RSVP so we know to expect you and can prepare appropriately. Sponsored by Virginia Health Services.