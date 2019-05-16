Naturally Speaking: "Glow in the Dark Sharks"

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

There are a surprising new range of sea creatures that transform the blue ocean light into amazing greens and reds. In this month's Naturally Speaking lecture at the Virginia Living Museum, hear from marine biologist David Gruber on his journey in search of biofluorescent sharks, seahorses, sea turtles and more. Learn how these light-up creatures could illuminate a new understanding of our own brains.

David Gruber is a National Geographic Emerging Explorer, professor of Biology at City University of New York, and a Invertebrate Zoology research associate with the American Museum of Natural History.

Join us for light hors-d’oeuvre with a cash beer/wine bar starting at 6 p.m. followed by our speaker at 6:30 p.m. The talk will run for 20 minutes allowing time for questions and a 7 p.m. wrap-up.

Adults only. Program is free, but RSVP at the website so we can prepare appropriately. The Naturally Speaking series is sponsored by Virginia Health Services.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
