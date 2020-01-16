Naturally Speaking: "Finding Baby Louie"

Florence Magovern, co-creator of the Virginia Living Museum's exhibit, "Tiny Titans," will share her story behind the discovery of “Baby Louie,” the most complete dinosaur embryo ever found. Join us for the museum's latest "Naturally Speaking" lecture and learn about new scientific discoveries that fill in the gaps of what is known of dinosaur family life.

Florence and her husband, Charlie, began acquiring authentic dinosaur eggs in 1988. In 1993, they were invited to China on a mission of scientific exchange. They brought back a number of dinosaur eggs and nests, including one in which Charlie discovered a fully articulated dinosaur embryo. National Geographic featured it as the cover story in May of 1996, but 21 years would pass before it was officially recognized and named Beibeilong sinensis meaning “baby dragon from China.”

Join us for light hors-d’oeuvre with a cash beer/wine bar starting at 6 p.m. followed by our speaker at 6:30 pm. The talk will run for 20 minutes allowing time for questions and a 7 p.m. wrap-up.

Adult-only event. Program is free, but RSVP at the website so we can prepare appropriately.

The exhibit "Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies" runs January 18-May 3.