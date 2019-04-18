Naturally Speaking: "Corals in Hot Water"

In this month's "Naturally Speaking" lecture at the Virginia Living Museum, Dan Barshis will present a summary of his work over the last 15 years investigating what makes some corals more resistant versus sensitive to climate change impacts. He will present his research from American Samoa, Micronesia, Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea, and a project working with the Northern Star Coral. Learn how short-term exposures to high temperatures can actually condition corals to be stronger and more resistant to climate impacts. Mr. Barshis is an assistant professor of marine biology at Old Dominion University.

Join us for light hors-d’oeuvre with a cash beer/wine bar starting at 6 p.m. followed by our speaker at 6:30 p.m. The talk will run for 20 minutes allowing time for questions and a 7 p.m. wrap-up.

Adult-only event. Program is free but we ask you to RSVP so we can prepare appropriately.