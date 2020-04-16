Naturally Speaking: "Boundary Issues"

Salt marshes are a place of in-betweens. Sometimes they’re land, sometimes ocean. If you’re a snail with air-hungry lungs, how do survive an ocean smothers you twice a day? What do ghost forests tell us about a salt marsh trying survive as seas continue to rise? What lessons can we learn from salt marshes as we deal with an ocean that floods our roads, homes, and cities? In this month's "Natrurally Speaking" lecture at the Virginia Living Museum, "Boundary Issues: living near an ocean that constantly invades your personal space," Dr. David Samuel Johnson will answer these questions and more as he discusses how plants and animals (including humans) can adapt to living near an ocean that doesn’t understand boundaries.

Johnson is a marine ecologist at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and has studied salt marshes for almost 20 years.

Join us for light hors-d’oeuvre with a cash beer/wine bar starting at 6 pm followed by our speaker at 6:30 pm. The talk will run for 20 minutes allowing time for questions and a 7 pm wrap-up.

Adult only event for donors, members, and non-members. Program is free but we ask you to RSVP so we can prepare appropriately. Sponsored by Virginia Health Services.