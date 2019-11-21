NATIVE PLACES: DRAWING AS A WAY TO SEE WITH AUTHOR/ARCHITECT FRANK HARMON

Harmon is a graduate of the Architectural Association in London and a popular professor of architecture at the North Carolina State University College of Design. He has taught at the Architectural Association and has been a visiting critic at Harvard University, Yale University, and the University of Virginia. He continues to serve as a visiting critic at Auburn University’s renowned Rural Studio.

Lecture & Book Signing: Thursday, Nov. 21, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Native Places, the book, is a collection of 64 of Harmon’s watercolor sketches – of buildings, landscapes and cityscapes, everyday objects and ordinary places — paired with brief essays inspired by those sketches. The sketches, some as much as 30 years old, convey the delight he finds in each subject.

Urban Sketching Workshop: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Frank has conducted Urban Drawing Workshops for the American Institute of Architect’s National Convention; for various city, state, and regional AIA chapters and sections; and at Auburn University’s renowned Rural Studio in Hale County, Alabama.

He shows participants how to look more closely at the particulars of a place and the nuances of objects within that place, then express their observations more clearly through sketching.

Ticket Options:

Lecture Only: $20

($10 for Branch Museum Members)

Workshop Only: $35

($30 for Branch Museum Members)

Lecture and Workshop with book: $55

($40 for Branch Museum Members)

Visit our website to purchase tickets.