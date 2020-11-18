Native American Heritage Month: A Celebration of Veterans

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join an amazing panel of speakers to discover the customs and ways in which our country's indigenous people celebrate military veterans. Commemorate Native American Heritage Month by learning how veterans are celebrated at pow wows through the United States, the first ever pow wow in Iraq, and other ceremonial customs.

Panelists will be:

Air Force Vietnam Veteran & Chief Emeritus Ken Adams - Upper Mattaponi Tribe Author & curator emeritus Smithsonian Institution, Dr. Herman J. Viola Iraq War Veteran, Army SFC Debra Kay Mooney (Ret.) - Chocktaw Nation Chickahominy tribal elder Powhatan Red Cloud-Owen

Although free, space is limited - register early: https://bit.ly/3e6L27e

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History, This & That
804-786-2060
to
Google Calendar - Native American Heritage Month: A Celebration of Veterans - 2020-11-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Native American Heritage Month: A Celebration of Veterans - 2020-11-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Native American Heritage Month: A Celebration of Veterans - 2020-11-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Native American Heritage Month: A Celebration of Veterans - 2020-11-18 19:00:00 ical
taste something new

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular