Native American Heritage Month: A Celebration of Veterans

Join an amazing panel of speakers to discover the customs and ways in which our country's indigenous people celebrate military veterans. Commemorate Native American Heritage Month by learning how veterans are celebrated at pow wows through the United States, the first ever pow wow in Iraq, and other ceremonial customs.

Panelists will be:

Air Force Vietnam Veteran & Chief Emeritus Ken Adams - Upper Mattaponi Tribe Author & curator emeritus Smithsonian Institution, Dr. Herman J. Viola Iraq War Veteran, Army SFC Debra Kay Mooney (Ret.) - Chocktaw Nation Chickahominy tribal elder Powhatan Red Cloud-Owen

Although free, space is limited - register early: https://bit.ly/3e6L27e