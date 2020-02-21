National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine has been entrusted with premier performances of the works of many famed composers and has released more than 100 recordings. For its return to the Moss Arts Center, the orchestra will perform works from Brahms, contemporary Ukrainian composer Evhen Stankovych, and a piano concerto by Camille Saint-Saëns, featuring piano soloist Volodymyr Vynnyt

Concerts & Live Music
