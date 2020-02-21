National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine: Pre-Performance Talk and Q&A Session

Before the performance by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine at the Moss Arts Center, join us for this talk and discussion with Volodymyr Sirenko, artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra. Grammy nominee Sirenko has been compared to acclaimed conductors such as Esa-Pekka Salonen and Simon Rattle.
