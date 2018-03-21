National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Enrique Pérez-Mesa, conductor

Featuring the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist, piano

Direct from Havana, the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba brings a Latin-flavored and dance-inspired program that includes Ravel’s “Boléro;” other great Latin works from de Falla, Farinas, and Roldan; and a piano concerto performed by the Cliburn gold medalist, to be named in May 2017. Since its inception in 1960 the NSO of Cuba has been instrumental in developing and introducing Cuban and Latin American music to the international classical music community.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

