Fashion Funds the Cure is a celebration of incomparable strength and courage as girls and boys battling cancer make their debut on the runway. Modeling more than the latest Dillard’s fashions, these models showcase their inner and outer beauty. Rise up and join us for the inaugural #RichmondFashionFundstheCure!
National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Richmond Fashion Funds The Cure
Short Pump Town Center 11824 West Broad Street , Virginia 23233
Charity & Fundraisers