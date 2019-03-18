National Member Appreciation Day Open House

Youfit Health Clubs , Virginia

We appreciate YOU! March 18th is National Member Appreciation day at all Youfit locations nationwide. We don’t mean just current members, but potential future members as well! All Youfit locations will be accessible to members and non-members alike, all day, on March 18th. On this day Youfit will offer FREE classes, give a sample of our boot camps, and offer tons of games and raffle prizes for any to participate at NO COST!

Youfit Health Clubs , Virginia View Map
Fitness, Health & Wellness
8506682222
