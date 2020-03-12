National Kidney Foundation Honors Awards

Tuckahoe Woman's Club 4215 Dover Road, Richmond, Virginia 23221

We invite you to join us as we honor those who have been outstanding advocates in the fight against kidney disease in Virginia.

The National Kidney Foundation Honors Awards will take place on World Kidney Day, Thursday, March 12, 2019 at Tuckahoe Woman’s Club. The dollars raised from this event support kidney disease and transplant patients through research, early detection screenings and public and professional education programs.

For more information, visit www.kidneyva.org or contact Dana Brown at Dana.Brown@kidney.org or 804.288.8342 ext. 724.

