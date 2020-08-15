Join us at Brent and Becky’s with the Colonial Beekeepers Association to celebrate National Honey Bee Day. Beekeepers will be on hand to answer your questions and give you great information. Bee products will be available for purchase, honey tastings, kid's activities, face painting, and hive demonstrations!
National Honeybee Day
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more