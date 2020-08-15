National Honeybee Day

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061

Join us at Brent and Becky’s with the Colonial Beekeepers Association to celebrate National Honey Bee Day. Beekeepers will be on hand to answer your questions and give you great information. Bee products will be available for purchase, honey tastings, kid's activities, face painting, and hive demonstrations!

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden
8046933966
