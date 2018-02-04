National Harbor’s Restaurant Week

National Harbor’s annual Restaurant Week will take place February 4 through 10 with more than a dozen participating restaurants. Dinner menus available for $38, lunch menus for $20. The elevated Restaurant Week includes entertainment options as well. The Capital Wheel, National Harbor’s iconic 180-foot observation wheel will offer two tickets for $22 that must be purchased at NationalHarbor.com/RestaurantWeek. Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar will offer free cover with a Restaurant Week receipt (Offer valid only during restaurant week.).

Participating restaurants include not only some of the best eateries in the Washington DC metro area, but also the entire country, including the highly popular Succotash, The Walrus Oyster and Ale House, and Bond 45.

“Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to sample some amazing food available from the many restaurants we have at National Harbor,” said Deborah Topcik, director of marketing for National Harbor, “We are excited to have the largest number of restaurants participating this year including MGM National Harbor’s Tap Sports Bar, Ginger, Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, and Fish by Jose Andrés.”

“Each of our restaurants provide a unique experience for our guests, there is truly something for everyone,” Topcik added.

For more information visit www.NationalHarbor.com/RestaurantWeek.