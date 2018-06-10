National Harbor Farmer's Market

National Harbor announced the market will be open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue through December 23. It is located on American Way between Waterfront and Fleet streets.

Vendors that will be on site in June include Pleitez Produce, a family-owned farm in Montross, Virginia with over 25 years of experience growing high-quality produce; Drumheller’s Orchard, a fifth generation family farm bringing fruits from Nelson County; Ravenhook Bakehouse, a European-style bakery producing artisan breads, pastries and fun in Washington, D.C.; Groff’s Content Farm, providing beef, lamb, pork, goat, broiler chickens, turkeys and duck and chicken eggs from a historic farm in Rocky Ridge, Md.; and Shrub District with cocktail vinegars handmade in D.C. and crafted seasonally. JustJuice will join the vendor line up on June 30 with health-conscious smoothies from founder Benjamin Hunt.