National Geographic Live: “Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice”

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Discover the reality of life behind the camera—from parasites to harp seal bites—as the underwater photographic team of David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes share their adventures working in three unique marine environments for National Geographic.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Education & Learning, Film, Kids & Family
