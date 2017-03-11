National Geographic: Gender Revolution with Katie Couric

In her groundbreaking documentary, Katie Couric explores what the words "gender" and "transgender" mean, and helps break it down for anyone to understand in National Geographic Channel’s #GenderRevolution.
The screening of this documentary is free and open to the public thanks to the support of National Georgraphic and hosted by the Lynchburg Diversity Center.
Following the film will be a moderated discussion about Gender Identity.
Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504 View Map
