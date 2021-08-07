National Farmers Market Week - Yorktown Market Days

to

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Do you know where your groceries come from—how your meat was processed or how your tomatoes were grown? If ever there was a reason to shop local, it’s when it comes to your family’s health. If ever there was a time to do it, it’s August 7 for National Farmers Market Week!

Visit Yorktown Market Days for a sensory experience like none other. Be enveloped in the smoky smell of barbecue and sweet aroma of kettle corn—carried by the breeze blowing in off the York River. Get lost in the vibrant colors of fresh produce as you stop to admire the farmers’ selections of hot and sweet peppers. Admire the work of local artists.

There’s no other farmers market like Yorktown! Come see why we are the GOLD winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the second year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events are subject to change including times, dates, and locations.

Info

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690
Markets, Outdoors
757.890.5900
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - National Farmers Market Week - Yorktown Market Days - 2021-08-07 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - National Farmers Market Week - Yorktown Market Days - 2021-08-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - National Farmers Market Week - Yorktown Market Days - 2021-08-07 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - National Farmers Market Week - Yorktown Market Days - 2021-08-07 08:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular