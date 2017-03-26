French pianist Nathalia Milstein launched her international career in 2015 by becoming the first female in history to win First Prize at the Dublin International Piano Competition. The rising star has since toured throughout Europe and North America, including New York’s Carnegie Hall and Wigmore Hall in London.

Program

J.S. Bach

arr. Franz Liszt Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, BWV 543

Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata No. 28 in A Major, op. 101

Béla Bartók Out of Doors Suite, Sz.81

Sergei Rachmaninoff Études-Tableaux, op.39

Pre-concert Talks

Join us on the Sunday of each World of the Piano performance at 2PM in Armstrong Concert Hall for a Pre-Concert Talk! Learn about the artist’s program from Shenandoah Conservatory faculty.

Piano Masterclasses

Observe the guest artists as they work with Shenandoah Conservatory piano students. Masterclasses are held on the Monday following each Sunday World of the Piano performance from 10AM to noon in Armstrong Concert Hall. Limited seating is open to the public for quiet observation. Please arrive by 9:45AM.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for senior citizens and $10 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue.