Two of Canada’s brightest stars, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, marry their exceptional talents in this festive evening of lightning-fast fiddling and lively step-dancing. This husband and wife duo captivates the audience with their unmistakable chemistry as they perform foot-tapping rave-ups, heartfelt ballads, and remarkable step dancing. In their newest program, A Celtic Family Christmas, they are joined onstage by talented musicians and their whole family to recreate all of the warmth and joys of a typical Christmas in their home on Cape Breton Island. “Dual fiddle wizardry…amazing synergy,” raves the Intelligencer Journal. Celebrate the holidays as they share their traditions in song, dance, and stories by the fire.