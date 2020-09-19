Hot chicken, hard drinks, and Music City sounds! The first-ever NashFest 757, a one-day festival celebrating the iconic culture and cuisine of Nashville, will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront! Fusing together all of the elements that make Nashville one of America’s most popular cities, NashFest 757 will offer an experience similar to an evening stroll down Broadway, featuring national and local recording artists, mouth-watering hot chicken, barbecue, and biscuits, line dancing, craft beer and whiskey tastings, bull riding, and much more for what promises to be one of The 757’s hottest new summer events!