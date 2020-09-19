NashFest 757

to Google Calendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Hot chicken, hard drinks, and Music City sounds! The first-ever NashFest 757, a one-day festival celebrating the iconic culture and cuisine of Nashville, will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront! Fusing together all of the elements that make Nashville one of America’s most popular cities, NashFest 757 will offer an experience similar to an evening stroll down Broadway, featuring national and local recording artists, mouth-watering hot chicken, barbecue, and biscuits, line dancing, craft beer and whiskey tastings, bull riding, and much more for what promises to be one of The 757’s hottest new summer events!

Info

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
757-441-2345
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - NashFest 757 - 2020-09-19 12:00:00
Taste Something New

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular