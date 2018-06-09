Napoleon: Power and Splendor

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

More than 200 works of art–most of which have never before been exhibited in the United States–reveal the intricacies of Napoleon’s household and the role it played in crafting the Emperor’s image. Works from the Château de Fontainebleau, the Louvre, the Musée de l’Armée in Paris, and other collections are included in this international loan exhibition.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
