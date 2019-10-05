NAMIWalks Virginia

NAMI Virginia, the Virginia chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will host its annual NAMIWalks 5k on Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m at Innsbrook in Glen Allen, Virginia. Funds raised from the event will allow NAMI Virginia and its affiliates to continue offering free education and support programs to those living with or affected by mental illness. This year’s walk has a fundraising goal of $210,000 and a projected number of over 1,000 participants. In addition to attendees being able to show support for this cause, they can enjoy a family-friendly festival with music, kids activities, food, and exhibit booths. NAMIWalks is a special day of support, connection, celebration, and most importantly, hope. Registration is free and participants can fundraise online.