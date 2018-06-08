The Myth and Mystery of the "Vanderbilt Coach"

Learn about NSLM’s early 20th century silver coach and four through letters, photos, and newspaper clippings spanning the last hundred years. Claudia Pfeiffer, the George L. Ohrstrom, Jr. Curator of Art, will give guests a peek into the drama and personalities of Gilded Age coaching. For more information or to RSVP contact Anne Marie Paquette, 540-687-6542 ext. 25 or APaquette@nationalsporting.org