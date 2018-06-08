Learn about NSLM’s early 20th century silver coach and four through letters, photos, and newspaper clippings spanning the last hundred years. Claudia Pfeiffer, the George L. Ohrstrom, Jr. Curator of Art, will give guests a peek into the drama and personalities of Gilded Age coaching. For more information or to RSVP contact Anne Marie Paquette, 540-687-6542 ext. 25 or APaquette@nationalsporting.org
The Myth and Mystery of the "Vanderbilt Coach"
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
