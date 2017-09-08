Friday’s, June – September, 7pm – 8pm, weather permitting. The weekend starts here – Friday night on the Plaza – music and dance to relax by. Performances are free and will take place in Old Town Plaza. Info: 703-385-7858
Music on the Plaza
Old Town Plaza - Fairfax 3955 Chain Bridge Road 22030
Concerts & Live Music
