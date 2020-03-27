St. Salvator's Chapel Choir from University of St Andrews, Scotland, presents a concert conducted by Claire Innes-Hopkins. Freewill offerings accepted, reception to follow. For more information, visit MusicInMcLean.org.
Music In McLean: St. Salvator's Chapel Choir
St. Luke Church 7001 Georgetown Pike, Virginia 22101
St. Luke Church 7001 Georgetown Pike, Virginia 22101 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
Mar 3, 2020
Mar 4, 2020Mar 25, 2020
