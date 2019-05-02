Music Maker Blues Revue

Roger Brown's Restaurant and Sports Bar 316 High St. , Portsmouth, Virginia 23704

It’s music with a mission: Music Maker Blues Revue brings storied blues players back to the stage, giving eager audiences a rare opportunity to hear some of the pioneers of the art form. Hear great players who have inspired and played with such greats as Ray Charles, B. B. King, and many others. And make no mistake: much more than a living history lesson, this show rocks the house, as last year’s attendees will attest. Get your seats early because the word is out on this great show!

