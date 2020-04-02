GreenSpring International Academy of Music is proud to present Twin Kennedy in their all acoustic show “Homebound” on Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 pm, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221 (Seventh Street Christian Church). Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Music from Grove - Twin Kennedy
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Mar 10, 2020Apr 5, 2020
