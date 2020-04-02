Music from Grove - Twin Kennedy

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221

GreenSpring International Academy of Music is proud to present Twin Kennedy in their all acoustic show “Homebound” on Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 pm, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221 (Seventh Street Christian Church). Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
8048379355
