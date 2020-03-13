Music from Grove - Thalea String Quartet

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221

GreenSpring International Academy of Music presents the Thalea String Quartet, 2018 top prize winners of the prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition on Friday, March 13 at 7:00 pm, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221 (Seventh Street Christian Church). Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. http://www.greenspringmusic.org 804.353.7001.

Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221 View Map
