GreenSpring International Academy of Music presents the Thalea String Quartet, 2018 top prize winners of the prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition on Friday, March 13 at 7:00 pm, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221 (Seventh Street Christian Church). Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. http://www.greenspringmusic.org 804.353.7001.
Music from Grove - Thalea String Quartet
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
