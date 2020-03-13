Music from Grove - Thalea String Quartet

GreenSpring International Academy of Music presents the Thalea String Quartet, 2018 top prize winners of the prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition on Friday, March 13 at 7:00 pm, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221 (Seventh Street Christian Church). Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. http://www.greenspringmusic.org 804.353.7001.