Music in the Garden Live Concert Series

Come celebrate Richmond's diverse music scene at the Valentine! We are pleased to present the 2nd annual "Music in the Garden" series on the first three Thursdays of June. Thanks to the generous support of the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, each concert offers free admission. Local food, craft beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Thursday, June 1, 6-8pm

Rattlemouth (World Music) & Mighty Joshua (Acoustic Reggae)

Thursday, June 8, 6-8pm

Slack Family Bluegrass Band & Klaxton Brown (Funk-Soul)

Thursday, June 15, 6-8pm

Kelly Kennedy (Irish) & Ban Caribe (Caribbean)

Featured Brewery: Center of the Universe Brewing

Featured Winery: James River Cellars Winery

Featured Food Vendors: Garnett's at The Valentine, Monique's Crepes, Opa Food Truck, Goatocado