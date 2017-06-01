Music in the Garden Live Concert Series

Come celebrate Richmond's diverse music scene at the Valentine! We are pleased to present the 2nd annual "Music in the Garden" series on the first three Thursdays of June. Thanks to the generous support of the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, each concert offers free admission. Local food, craft beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Thursday, June 1, 6-8pm
Rattlemouth (World Music) & Mighty Joshua (Acoustic Reggae)
Thursday, June 8, 6-8pm
Slack Family Bluegrass Band & Klaxton Brown (Funk-Soul)
Thursday, June 15, 6-8pm
Kelly Kennedy (Irish) & Ban Caribe (Caribbean)
Featured Brewery: Center of the Universe Brewing
Featured Winery: James River Cellars Winery
Featured Food Vendors: Garnett's at The Valentine, Monique's Crepes, Opa Food Truck, Goatocado
Info
The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
