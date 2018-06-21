Our annual "Music in the Garden" series is back! Join us in the Valentine Garden from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 21 to enjoy performances by Dave Watkins & The Prabir Mehta Trio. Admission to the garden and the museum are free during the event. Beer and wine will be on sale at Garnett's at the Valentine. Parking in our 10th street lot is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Carpooling is recommended. No outside drinks or food are allowed. Additionally, pets (except service animals) and lawn chairs are not permitted.