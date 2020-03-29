We can't wait to kick off our monthly Music and Food Truck series! Once a month on the third or fourth Sunday, we will feature music and food trucks for you all to enjoy while hanging out with us. We are so excited to have Blue Ridge Pizza Co. with us for this inaugural event.

Those of you who have been out to the winery have likely already met Paxton Henderson. On top of being our awesome Tasting Room Manager, he is also an extremely talented musician. Join us for his acoustic set from 1-3. We are so excited to launch this series with one of our own.

Looking forward to seeing you all there to enjoy some great pizza and awesome music.