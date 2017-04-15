Music Fmaily Day with City Singers Youth Choirs

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Celebrate Spring with a children's music-making explosion! Music instructors of City Singers Youth Choirs will guide children in exploring the sounds of traditional percussion instruments: xylophones, drums, bells and more! Kids will play music games, sing songs and play instruments, while parents tour the museum. Parents and guardians will be required to complete a release form upon arrival to ensure the safety of each child during drop-off and pickup. Parents and guardians are required to bring a valid photo I.D., as it will be necessary to pick up students. Recommended for ages 4-10. Two available sessions, 10 and 11 a.m. Pre-registration recommended as space is limited. Instruments are provided by Culture Works Grants Program.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

8046443041

