The GreenSpring International Academy of Music Concert Series presents: Music Feeds RVA!

Richmond, VA, Sunday, October 28, 2:00 pm – The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble, GreenSpring Chamber Players and Virginia Choristers are pleased to present Music Feeds RVA!, Sunday, October 28 at 2:00 pm. This concert will feature over 50 performers from age 7 to 18 joined by GreenSpring faculty and community musicians. Admission is a nonperishable food item or a cash donation. All proceeds from Music Feeds RVA! will benefit FeedMore. For more information, call 804-837-9355 or visit us online at www.greenspringmusic.org.

Through the GreenSpring Concert Series, GreenSpring International Academy of Music works in partnership with area non-profits to promote awareness and raise funds in support of local charities.

All concerts take place in Seventh Street Christian Church located at 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221. For more information and interview opportunities contact Lynnelle Ediger, Director & Founder, at 804-837-9355 or visit our website www.greenspringmusic.org