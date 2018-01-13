Music Explorers: Ages 4-6

Ages 4 – 6 without parent/caregiver

Instructor: Joan Kidder

Our Explorers will participate in this class and build their independence. Caregivers are not required to attend, but are welcome to join and view informal performances of the techniques we work on in each class. Independence will be strengthened in pitch and rhythm through circle games, solo singing, and experimenting with percussion instruments. Musical skills are improved through participation and actively listening to song tales. Prepares students to excel in music instruction in school as well as in private lessons. (Meets in W-4, Rm. 408)

Winter Quarter (6 weeks)

Session B: Sat Jan 13 (12:00pm-12:45pm)

Tuition: $150