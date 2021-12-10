James Murray is a writer, executive producer, and actor, best known as "Murr" on the hit television show Impractical Jokers on truTV and The Misery Index on TBS. For the past ten years, Murr and his three lifelong friends, collectively known as the Tenderloins, have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you! Come celebrate with Murr as he answers fan questions, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos/photos, gives behind-the-scenes insights.

Must be 18 or older. Must purchase a table for 4.

VIP tickets include a post show Meet and Greet.