Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans

to Google Calendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00 iCalendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00

Dover Hall 1500 Manakin Road, Goochland County, Virginia 23103

Please join us on the evening of May 4, 2018, at the majestic Dover Hall for a refined party hosted by Sir Warren Peace and get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people just waiting for murder to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone looking over their shoulders and guessing who the next victim will be! Bribe suspects for clues and gather information to uncover the unhinged guest who is whacking all the invitees. Just be careful, because you could be next!

This is a great chance to dress up as your favorite Hollywood Actor or Character. Guests are encouraged to dress up and be involved however completely optional.

Info
Dover Hall 1500 Manakin Road, Goochland County, Virginia 23103 View Map
Comedy, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
8047082926
to Google Calendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00 iCalendar - Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans - 2018-05-04 17:30:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular