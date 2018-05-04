Murder at the Mansion - Best Laid Plans

Please join us on the evening of May 4, 2018, at the majestic Dover Hall for a refined party hosted by Sir Warren Peace and get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people just waiting for murder to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone looking over their shoulders and guessing who the next victim will be! Bribe suspects for clues and gather information to uncover the unhinged guest who is whacking all the invitees. Just be careful, because you could be next!

This is a great chance to dress up as your favorite Hollywood Actor or Character. Guests are encouraged to dress up and be involved however completely optional.